Turkish Police Officers Injured in Clash with Suspected Militants

Seven Turkish police officers sustained injuries during a confrontation with individuals suspected of being Islamic State militants. The incident unfolded in Yalova province, located in northwest Turkey, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Authorities launched a tactical operation targeting a house in Yalova, believed to harbor militant suspects. Despite the fierce clash, the officers' conditions are reportedly not severe.

This operation marks another chapter in Turkey's ongoing efforts against militant activities threatening regional security and stability.

