Turkish Police Officers Injured in Clash with Suspected Militants

Seven Turkish police officers were injured in a clash with suspected Islamic State militants in Yalova province, northwest Turkey. The incident occurred during a police operation targeting a house near the town of Yalova. The injuries to the police officers are reported not to be critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seven Turkish police officers sustained injuries during a confrontation with individuals suspected of being Islamic State militants. The incident unfolded in Yalova province, located in northwest Turkey, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Authorities launched a tactical operation targeting a house in Yalova, believed to harbor militant suspects. Despite the fierce clash, the officers' conditions are reportedly not severe.

This operation marks another chapter in Turkey's ongoing efforts against militant activities threatening regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

