Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Play Turns Fatal in Changaramkulam
A tragic incident in Changaramkulam sees the death of a one-year-old boy, Aslam Nooh, after he accidentally swallowed a stone. Despite being rushed between hospitals, the child succumbed to breathing difficulties. Officials confirmed it was an accident, and no police case will be filed.
A tragic incident unfolded in Changaramkulam this Sunday, involving the death of a one-year-old boy named Aslam Nooh. The toddler accidentally swallowed a stone while playing in his home's courtyard, according to hospital authorities.
Despite efforts by medical staff, who transferred him from a local hospital in Changaramkulam to another facility in Kottakkal, the young boy succumbed to severe breathing difficulties caused by the lodged stone later that night.
Police confirmed the event as an accident, with no case being registered. The child's body was returned to his family, and his burial is set to take place at a local mosque.
