Injury Woes Deepen for England as Gus Atkinson Ruled Out of Final Ashes Test

England's injury list has lengthened in the Ashes series with Gus Atkinson sidelined due to a hamstring injury. This compounds issues for the team after already losing pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

The fifth and final test in Sydney now sees 27-year-old Matthew Potts poised to join the side, with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue also participating in the attack. The team initially aimed to dismantle Australia with speed, but the series was lost within 11 days.

Atkinson, who was part of England's only win this series and took six wickets, leaves Captain Ben Stokes considering other bowling strategies. Spin-bowling allrounder Will Jacks and specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir remain available for selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)