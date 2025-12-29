Left Menu

Courage Amidst Tragedy: Boy's Lone Night in Forest

A young boy in Odisha spent a cold night protecting his deceased father and unconscious mother in a forest before seeking help. His parents had consumed pesticide over a domestic feud. The boy is healthy and now with his grandparents, as police continue their investigation.

Updated: 29-12-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Odisha's Deogarh district where a five-year-old boy showcased remarkable bravery. The child spent a frigid night all alone in a forest, protecting his dead father and unconscious mother. By morning, he sought help from passersby.

The boy's parents, Dushmant and Rinki Majhi, consumed pesticide following a domestic argument while en route to their village. They ventured into the forest on foot after parking their motorcycle by the roadside, allegedly ingesting the toxic substance there.

Despite the deadly encounter, the boy survived and is now under the care of his grandparents. Police are continuing their investigation into the case, as confirmed by Deogarh's Additional Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

