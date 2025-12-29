Courage Amidst Tragedy: Boy's Lone Night in Forest

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Odisha's Deogarh district where a five-year-old boy showcased remarkable bravery. The child spent a frigid night all alone in a forest, protecting his dead father and unconscious mother. By morning, he sought help from passersby.

The boy's parents, Dushmant and Rinki Majhi, consumed pesticide following a domestic argument while en route to their village. They ventured into the forest on foot after parking their motorcycle by the roadside, allegedly ingesting the toxic substance there.

Despite the deadly encounter, the boy survived and is now under the care of his grandparents. Police are continuing their investigation into the case, as confirmed by Deogarh's Additional Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)