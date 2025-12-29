Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Chinese Monument in Panama

The recent demolition of a Chinese monument by Panama's Arraijan district government has sparked dissatisfaction from China. The monument, commemorating Chinese contributions to the Panama Canal, was removed due to safety concerns and an expired land concession. The move has angered the local Chinese community and drawn criticism from Panama's president.

China has expressed serious dissatisfaction following the demolition of a Chinese monument in Panama's Arraijan district by local authorities. The monument, which honored the contributions of Chinese workers to the Panama Canal, was removed citing safety concerns and the expiration of a land concession.

The decision has provoked outrage within the local Chinese community and criticism from the president of Panama. The Chinese foreign ministry, through its spokesperson Lin Jian, described the demolition as detrimental to the feelings of the overseas Chinese community and contrary to China-Panama relations.

This incident highlights tensions arising from issues of heritage preservation and the diplomatic relations between the two nations. The situation underscores broader themes of intercultural respect and historical acknowledgment.

