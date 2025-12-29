Silver Soars to New Heights Amidst Industrial Demand Surge

Silver prices experienced a remarkable surge, breaking the $80 an ounce mark for the first time. This leap was fueled by robust industrial demand and investment interests, alongside its recent designation as a critical mineral in the U.S. market.

Despite touching a record high of $83.62, prices later dropped by 4.2% as investors capitalized on gains, and diminishing geopolitical tensions reduced the metal's allure as a safe-haven asset. Year-on-year, silver has outpaced gold, with price increases exceeding 160% compared to gold's 70% gain.

Silver trading predominantly occurs in London's OTC market and futures exchanges like the Shanghai Futures Exchange and CME's COMEX, as well as through popular ETFs like the iShares Silver Trust. This diverse trading ecosystem includes bullion vaults, futures contracts, and accessible ETF platforms, broadening market accessibility for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)