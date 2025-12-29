Left Menu

Silver Soars to New Heights Amidst Industrial Demand Surge

Silver prices have skyrocketed, driven by escalating industrial demand, investment interests, and its status as a critical mineral. Prices hit $83.62 before dipping due to profit-taking and reduced geopolitical risks. Silver is traded mainly in London and via futures and ETFs, with key participants including iShares Silver Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Silver prices experienced a remarkable surge, breaking the $80 an ounce mark for the first time. This leap was fueled by robust industrial demand and investment interests, alongside its recent designation as a critical mineral in the U.S. market.

Despite touching a record high of $83.62, prices later dropped by 4.2% as investors capitalized on gains, and diminishing geopolitical tensions reduced the metal's allure as a safe-haven asset. Year-on-year, silver has outpaced gold, with price increases exceeding 160% compared to gold's 70% gain.

Silver trading predominantly occurs in London's OTC market and futures exchanges like the Shanghai Futures Exchange and CME's COMEX, as well as through popular ETFs like the iShares Silver Trust. This diverse trading ecosystem includes bullion vaults, futures contracts, and accessible ETF platforms, broadening market accessibility for investors.

