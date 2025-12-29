Left Menu

Highway Horror: Overloaded Truck Crushes SUV on Delhi-Nainital Route

An overloaded truck overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Delhi-Nainital highway, killing the SUV's driver instantly. The accident highlights India's precarious driving conditions and involved prolonged rescue operations. The incident caused significant traffic disruption, and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:04 IST
Highway Horror: Overloaded Truck Crushes SUV on Delhi-Nainital Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An overloaded truck lost its balance and overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Delhi-Nainital highway, instantly killing the driver, police reported on Monday. The incident occurred near Pahari Gate crossing in Rampur when the SUV was making a turn at a highway cut.

A viral video captured the dramatic moment when the truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the SUV, causing the truck to climb the road divider and topple onto the Bolero, flattening it within seconds. The SUV driver, Firasat Khan from Gujjar Tola, was trapped and died instantly, his body later retrieved from the mangled vehicle using cranes and bulldozers.

The Bolero, a government-hired vehicle for the electricity department, was carrying only the driver at the time. The accident led to a nearly two-kilometer traffic jam as rescue operations were conducted. Authorities are investigating while the truck driver recovers from injuries.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit

 India
2
Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

Digital Leap: Transforming Jashpur's Education Landscape

 India
3
China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

China's Military Drills Around Taiwan: A Global Tension Escalation

 Global
4
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025