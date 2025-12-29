Highway Horror: Overloaded Truck Crushes SUV on Delhi-Nainital Route

An overloaded truck lost its balance and overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Delhi-Nainital highway, instantly killing the driver, police reported on Monday. The incident occurred near Pahari Gate crossing in Rampur when the SUV was making a turn at a highway cut.

A viral video captured the dramatic moment when the truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the SUV, causing the truck to climb the road divider and topple onto the Bolero, flattening it within seconds. The SUV driver, Firasat Khan from Gujjar Tola, was trapped and died instantly, his body later retrieved from the mangled vehicle using cranes and bulldozers.

The Bolero, a government-hired vehicle for the electricity department, was carrying only the driver at the time. The accident led to a nearly two-kilometer traffic jam as rescue operations were conducted. Authorities are investigating while the truck driver recovers from injuries.