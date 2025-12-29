BMRCL Extends Metro Services for New Year’s Eve Revelers

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced enhanced metro services on the Purple, Green, and Yellow lines this New Year's Eve to ensure safe and convenient commuting for revelers.

As per BMRCL's statement, on January 1, 2026, following the New Year's Eve celebrations, the final metro trains will depart from terminal stations at extended hours. On the Purple Line, the last service from Whitefield to Challaghatta departs at 1.45 am, and from Challaghatta to Whitefield at 2 am. Green Line trains from Madavara to Silk Institute and vice versa will have their last departures at 2 am, while the Yellow Line will have trains leaving R V Road for Bommasandra at 3.10 am and vice versa at 1.30 am.

For the convenience of commuters, metro services will operate with an eight-minute frequency on the Purple and Green lines and 15-minute intervals on the Yellow Line from 11.30 pm on December 31. However, due to anticipated crowds, MG Road Metro Station will shut entry and exit from 10 pm; trains will still stop at the nearby Trinity and Cubbon Park stations. To reduce ticket queue delays, token sales at these stations will cease post 11 pm, prompting riders to purchase return tickets or use recharged smart cards in advance. BMRCL has urged commuters to plan accordingly and cooperate with metro staff for a smooth New Year's experience.