Mumbai's Night of Connectivity: Extended Metro Services Ensure Smooth New Year Celebration

Mumbai is set to offer an unprecedented level of convenience to New Year revellers with its Metro Line-3, operational from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, extending its services through the night. Branded the Aqua Line, this fully underground metro route ensures seamless travel on New Year's Eve.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced that the special overnight service will be available from 10:30 PM on December 31 to 5:55 AM on January 1. This decision aims to facilitate safe transportation and reduce road congestion as the city welcomes a host of celebrators.

Connecting major commercial and administrative hubs, Metro Line-3's 33.5 km stretch with 27 stations (mainly underground) provides crucial access across the city. Supporting this connectivity, extended local train services and special bus routes to popular destinations have also been planned, alongside heritage tours through South Mumbai.

