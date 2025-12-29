Left Menu

Mumbai's Night of Connectivity: Extended Metro Services Ensure Smooth New Year Celebration

Mumbai Metro Line-3, known as the Aqua Line, will provide overnight services on New Year's Eve for commuters between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, enhancing safety and convenience. This initiative, aimed at mitigating traffic congestion, will operate from 10:30 PM on December 31 to 5:55 AM on January 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:04 IST
Mumbai's Night of Connectivity: Extended Metro Services Ensure Smooth New Year Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is set to offer an unprecedented level of convenience to New Year revellers with its Metro Line-3, operational from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, extending its services through the night. Branded the Aqua Line, this fully underground metro route ensures seamless travel on New Year's Eve.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced that the special overnight service will be available from 10:30 PM on December 31 to 5:55 AM on January 1. This decision aims to facilitate safe transportation and reduce road congestion as the city welcomes a host of celebrators.

Connecting major commercial and administrative hubs, Metro Line-3's 33.5 km stretch with 27 stations (mainly underground) provides crucial access across the city. Supporting this connectivity, extended local train services and special bus routes to popular destinations have also been planned, alongside heritage tours through South Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

 India
2
Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

 India
3
Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

 India
4
Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025