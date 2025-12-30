Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

A tragic accident took place in Bhandup, Mumbai, when a reversing bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) knocked down pedestrians, leading to four fatalities, including three women. Nine others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Station Road, and the bus driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant, was detained as legal proceedings began. The mishap happened while the bus was being reversed, operated under a wet lease model by the contractor Olectra Greentech. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis labeled the event as 'extremely unfortunate' and announced that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the victims' families.

Amidst growing concerns, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the faulty buses and untrained drivers, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the accident. The BEST, despite operational challenges such as inadequate turning spaces, continues to face scrutiny over its service and safety standards.