Morocco's Dominant Display Secures Top Spot in Group A at Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Zambia, with Ayoub El Kaabi scoring twice and Brahim Diaz adding another. This win, after a slow tournament start, ensured Morocco topped Group A, eliminating Zambia. Morocco collected seven points, with Mali in second place with three points.

  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco delivered an impressive performance against Zambia on Monday, securing a 3-0 win and clinching the top position in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayoub El Kaabi was the star of the match, scoring twice, including a spectacular bicycle kick, while Brahim Diaz added another goal. This victory propelled Morocco to seven points, ahead of Mali, who had three.

After a shaky start to the tournament with a narrow win over Comoros and a draw with Mali, Morocco finally justified their status as tournament favorites. This outcome spelled the end for Zambia, who were eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

