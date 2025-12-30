Morocco's Dominant Display Secures Top Spot in Group A at Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco delivered an impressive performance against Zambia on Monday, securing a 3-0 win and clinching the top position in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayoub El Kaabi was the star of the match, scoring twice, including a spectacular bicycle kick, while Brahim Diaz added another goal. This victory propelled Morocco to seven points, ahead of Mali, who had three.

After a shaky start to the tournament with a narrow win over Comoros and a draw with Mali, Morocco finally justified their status as tournament favorites. This outcome spelled the end for Zambia, who were eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)