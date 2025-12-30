Morocco's Dominant Display Secures Top Spot in Group A at Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Zambia, with Ayoub El Kaabi scoring twice and Brahim Diaz adding another. This win, after a slow tournament start, ensured Morocco topped Group A, eliminating Zambia. Morocco collected seven points, with Mali in second place with three points.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:35 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco delivered an impressive performance against Zambia on Monday, securing a 3-0 win and clinching the top position in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Ayoub El Kaabi was the star of the match, scoring twice, including a spectacular bicycle kick, while Brahim Diaz added another goal. This victory propelled Morocco to seven points, ahead of Mali, who had three.
After a shaky start to the tournament with a narrow win over Comoros and a draw with Mali, Morocco finally justified their status as tournament favorites. This outcome spelled the end for Zambia, who were eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Morocco’s El Kaabi Shines as Hosts Top Group A in AFCON Showdown
Morocco Dominates Group A with El Kaabi's Stellar Double
Saudi Arabia Boosts Stake in Binladin Group Amid Strategic Debt Conversion
Ronaldo's Spectacular Week: Al-Nassr's 10th Win and Dynamic Transfers in Asian Football
Soccer-City Football Group exits Mumbai City amid Indian league uncertainty