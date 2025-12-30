Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tech Retreats & Stock Market Dynamics

Wall Street's main indexes began the final week of the year on a downbeat note, with key technology stocks pulling back from previous gains. The S&P 500 slipped as major tech and AI-linked stocks like Nvidia and Palantir Technologies saw declines, putting pressure on the market.

Despite these losses, experts like Hank Smith of Haverford Trust argue this isn't the end of tech's dominance and see potential buying opportunities due to strong growth and financial resilience among leading tech companies.

Across the board, investors hoped for a 'Santa Claus rally,' yet all indexes faced challenges. However, the bull market that started in 2022 remains steady, with positive expectations for AI trends, interest-rate adjustments, and sustained economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)