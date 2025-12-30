Left Menu

Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tech Retreats & Stock Market Dynamics

Wall Street's major indexes ended lower at the start of the final week of the year amid a tech sector decline. Despite market volatility and high valuations, the bull market remains intact with expectations of further gains, supported by optimism in AI and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:33 IST
Wall Street's main indexes began the final week of the year on a downbeat note, with key technology stocks pulling back from previous gains. The S&P 500 slipped as major tech and AI-linked stocks like Nvidia and Palantir Technologies saw declines, putting pressure on the market.

Despite these losses, experts like Hank Smith of Haverford Trust argue this isn't the end of tech's dominance and see potential buying opportunities due to strong growth and financial resilience among leading tech companies.

Across the board, investors hoped for a 'Santa Claus rally,' yet all indexes faced challenges. However, the bull market that started in 2022 remains steady, with positive expectations for AI trends, interest-rate adjustments, and sustained economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

