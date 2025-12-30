Stalemate Secures Mali's Progress in AFCON Group Stage

In a cautious encounter, Mali and Comoros ended their Africa Cup of Nations Group A match in a goalless draw in Casablanca. The result propelled Mali into the tournament's last 16, while Comoros's hopes were dashed.

Mali secured second place in Group A with three points, having drawn all their matches, trailing behind table-toppers Morocco, who amassed seven points. Comoros, finishing third with two points, were eliminated due to an inferior goal difference.

Mali will confront the Group C runner-up in the next round, likely Tunisia. They will compete without Amadou Haidara due to a red card suspension. Despite sparse goal-mouth action, Mali's defensive efforts paid off, ensuring their progression.

