Stalemate Secures Mali's Progress in AFCON Group Stage

Mali drew 0-0 with Comoros in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A match, advancing to the last 16. Mali, with three points, finish behind Morocco in the group. Comoros, with a -2 goal difference, are eliminated. Mali will face the runner-up from Group C in the knockout stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:35 IST
In a cautious encounter, Mali and Comoros ended their Africa Cup of Nations Group A match in a goalless draw in Casablanca. The result propelled Mali into the tournament's last 16, while Comoros's hopes were dashed.

Mali secured second place in Group A with three points, having drawn all their matches, trailing behind table-toppers Morocco, who amassed seven points. Comoros, finishing third with two points, were eliminated due to an inferior goal difference.

Mali will confront the Group C runner-up in the next round, likely Tunisia. They will compete without Amadou Haidara due to a red card suspension. Despite sparse goal-mouth action, Mali's defensive efforts paid off, ensuring their progression.

