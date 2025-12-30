Left Menu

Railways Reimagined: India’s Vast Expansion in 2025

In 2025, Indian Railways executed major infrastructure projects including the world’s highest rail bridge on the Chenab river, expanded railway networks in difficult terrains, and introduced new train services. The efforts enhanced connectivity, increased safety, and modernized stations nationwide, marking a transformative year in India's rail system.

Updated: 30-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:01 IST
Indian Railways achieved significant milestones in 2025, including landmark infrastructure developments like the world's highest rail bridge on the Chenab river and a new connectivity chapter for the northeastern region.

The Ministry of Railways also launched 42 projects valued over Rs 25,000 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity while integrating remote regions into the national rail network.

With the addition of special train services and advances in railway safety and infrastructure, this year marked a pivotal phase for Indian Railways' expansion, focusing on modernization and upscaling its capabilities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

