Railways Reimagined: India’s Vast Expansion in 2025

Indian Railways achieved significant milestones in 2025, including landmark infrastructure developments like the world's highest rail bridge on the Chenab river and a new connectivity chapter for the northeastern region.

The Ministry of Railways also launched 42 projects valued over Rs 25,000 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity while integrating remote regions into the national rail network.

With the addition of special train services and advances in railway safety and infrastructure, this year marked a pivotal phase for Indian Railways' expansion, focusing on modernization and upscaling its capabilities across the nation.

