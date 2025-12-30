Left Menu

Mourning a Pioneering Leader: Remembering Khaleda Zia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the passing of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who played a crucial role in restoring democracy. Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away at 80. She was celebrated for her significant influence in the nation's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:35 IST
Mourning a Pioneering Leader: Remembering Khaleda Zia
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a revered public figure.

Banerjee acknowledged Zia's significant contributions to Bangladesh's political landscape, hailing her as a prominent leader who championed democracy following a tumultuous military regime. Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Zia's family, friends, and admirers via a social media post.

Khaleda Zia, who served three terms as Bangladesh's prime minister, passed away at the age of 80, early Tuesday, in a Dhaka hospital. Zia's legacy as Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a dominant political force endures following her pivotal role in steering the nation through critical challenges.

TRENDING

1
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India
2
Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

 Global
3
Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

 India
4
West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims Shah in Kolkata.

West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025