Mourning a Pioneering Leader: Remembering Khaleda Zia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a revered public figure.

Banerjee acknowledged Zia's significant contributions to Bangladesh's political landscape, hailing her as a prominent leader who championed democracy following a tumultuous military regime. Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Zia's family, friends, and admirers via a social media post.

Khaleda Zia, who served three terms as Bangladesh's prime minister, passed away at the age of 80, early Tuesday, in a Dhaka hospital. Zia's legacy as Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a dominant political force endures following her pivotal role in steering the nation through critical challenges.