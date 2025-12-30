Mourning a Pioneering Leader: Remembering Khaleda Zia
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the passing of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who played a crucial role in restoring democracy. Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away at 80. She was celebrated for her significant influence in the nation's politics.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a revered public figure.
Banerjee acknowledged Zia's significant contributions to Bangladesh's political landscape, hailing her as a prominent leader who championed democracy following a tumultuous military regime. Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Zia's family, friends, and admirers via a social media post.
Khaleda Zia, who served three terms as Bangladesh's prime minister, passed away at the age of 80, early Tuesday, in a Dhaka hospital. Zia's legacy as Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a dominant political force endures following her pivotal role in steering the nation through critical challenges.
