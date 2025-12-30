Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Rocks Kundalahalli PG Accommodation

A commercial gas cylinder explosion at a PG in Kundalahalli killed a 23-year-old software professional and injured three others. The incident occurred in a seven-storey building, prompting an evacuation and fire-control by emergency services. An investigation into the cause is underway as a case was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening when a 23-year-old software professional lost his life and three others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli, according to the local police.

The explosion took place around 6:15 PM at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, located in the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station. The deceased, identified as Aravind from Ballari, was employed as a senior analyst at Capgemini, police revealed.

The blast impacted a seven-storey building housing 43 rooms, leading to a swift response from fire tenders and emergency services who evacuated the premises and conducted fire-control operations. Preliminary investigations point to a commercial-grade gas cylinder as the source of the explosion, though ignition causes remain unknown. A case has been registered against the PG management, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

