Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Rocks Kundalahalli PG Accommodation

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening when a 23-year-old software professional lost his life and three others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli, according to the local police.

The explosion took place around 6:15 PM at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, located in the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station. The deceased, identified as Aravind from Ballari, was employed as a senior analyst at Capgemini, police revealed.

The blast impacted a seven-storey building housing 43 rooms, leading to a swift response from fire tenders and emergency services who evacuated the premises and conducted fire-control operations. Preliminary investigations point to a commercial-grade gas cylinder as the source of the explosion, though ignition causes remain unknown. A case has been registered against the PG management, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)