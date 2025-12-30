Cochin Airport Unveils Expanded Export Cargo Warehouse

Cochin Airport marked a significant development on Tuesday with the inauguration of its expanded export cargo warehouse. The revamped facility now boasts an increased annual handling capacity, rising from 75,000 metric tonnes to 1.25 lakh metric tonnes, proving its readiness to meet growing trade demands.

The upgraded warehouse is furnished with two additional X-ray machines and explosive trace detection systems, alongside a dedicated dangerous goods room, two cold rooms, a radioactive cargo room, and a valuables room, thereby augmenting both safety and operational efficiency. This expansion underscores Cochin International Airport Limited's (CIAL) commitment to enhancing infrastructure.

At the inauguration, CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, IAS, stated that the improved facility would significantly benefit exporters through faster turnaround times and more effective handling of specialized cargo. Other dignitaries present included E Vikas, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, and several senior CIAL officials. The expansion reinforces CIAL's dedication to aligning its services with the dynamic requirements of trade and logistics.