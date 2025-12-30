Rising Value in India's Real Estate Amid Decline in Sales Volume

In a recent report, Square Yards revealed a 5% decrease in the registration of residential properties in nine major Indian cities until December 25 this year, amounting to 5.45 lakh units. Despite this decline, the overall value increased by 11% to reach Rs 4.46 lakh crore.

Square Yards, a real estate consultancy firm, included data from Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The findings encapsulate transactions from both primary and secondary markets. Notably, despite a decrease in transactions, premium and luxury housing sectors contributed significantly to this value growth.

Looking forward, the Indian real estate market is expected to stabilize in 2026, with experts highlighting strong preference from homebuyers for new, quality projects. The market's resilience is backed by disciplined supply chains and a mature buyer base targeting mid-market segments, as noted by industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)