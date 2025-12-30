Gulf Power Clash: A Tale of UAE's Withdrawal and Saudi-UAE Rift in Yemen
The United Arab Emirates announced its troop withdrawal from Yemen, following a Saudi request after an airstrike on a Yemeni port linked to UAE arms shipments. This marks a significant rift between the Gulf allies, whose interests in Yemen have diverged, challenging their oil-based alliance and regional stability.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its remaining forces in Yemen, responding to a Saudi Arabian request for the UAE's immediate departure. This move highlights the latest crisis between the two Gulf powers and major oil producers.
The situation escalated following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla, targeting what Riyadh claimed was a UAE-linked weapons shipment. This action marked the most significant escalation in the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose interests have diverged over oil and geopolitical influence.
The UAE's defense ministry indicated the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of recent developments. The withdrawal was related to counterterrorism efforts, coordinated with international partners. This divergence poses new challenges for the Gulf allies, impacting their cooperation against the Iran-aligned Houthis and potentially affecting consensus in OPEC oil output decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
