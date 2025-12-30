Left Menu

Gulf Power Clash: A Tale of UAE's Withdrawal and Saudi-UAE Rift in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates announced its troop withdrawal from Yemen, following a Saudi request after an airstrike on a Yemeni port linked to UAE arms shipments. This marks a significant rift between the Gulf allies, whose interests in Yemen have diverged, challenging their oil-based alliance and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:18 IST
Gulf Power Clash: A Tale of UAE's Withdrawal and Saudi-UAE Rift in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its remaining forces in Yemen, responding to a Saudi Arabian request for the UAE's immediate departure. This move highlights the latest crisis between the two Gulf powers and major oil producers.

The situation escalated following a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla, targeting what Riyadh claimed was a UAE-linked weapons shipment. This action marked the most significant escalation in the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose interests have diverged over oil and geopolitical influence.

The UAE's defense ministry indicated the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of recent developments. The withdrawal was related to counterterrorism efforts, coordinated with international partners. This divergence poses new challenges for the Gulf allies, impacting their cooperation against the Iran-aligned Houthis and potentially affecting consensus in OPEC oil output decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
3
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025