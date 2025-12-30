Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Critique: A Political Clash in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding his resignation, citing his inability to tackle subversive activities in the country. Dubbing him 'Dushasan', Banerjee accused the central government of unfairly targeting West Bengal over infiltration issues.

During a public rally in Bankura, Banerjee challenged Shah's approach toward national security, referencing recent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi. She questioned the BJP's narrative, asserting that her party, Trinamool Congress, would counter the BJP's presence both at the state and national levels.

Shah, on a visit to West Bengal, defended the BJP's stance, emphasizing national security and accusing the Trinamool Congress of corruption. As the state gears up for elections, Banerjee remains resolute, dismissing BJP's claims and questioning Shah's family's political influence.