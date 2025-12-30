Indian Railways electrifies Sakleshpur–Subramanya Ghat, enabling Vande Bharat ops

Indian Railways has achieved a major engineering breakthrough with the completion of electrification of the Sakleshpur–Subramanya Road Ghat Section, one of the most technically demanding and geographically challenging stretches in the entire railway network. This accomplishment marks a significant step toward fully electrifying India’s rail routes, modernising operations, and enhancing connectivity between the hinterland and the coastal belt.

A Landmark Trial and Full Electrification

A successful trial run with an electric locomotive on 28 December 2025 confirmed that the section is fully ready for electric traction. With this, the Bengaluru–Mangaluru route is now entirely electrified, paving the way for the introduction of faster, cleaner and more reliable electric train services, including the Vande Bharat Express.

The electrified portion covers 55 km between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, cutting through rugged Western Ghats terrain where access is extremely limited and engineering interventions often need to be executed without road connectivity.

Engineering Challenges in a Difficult Terrain

The ghat section is notorious for its complexities:

Steep ruling gradient of 1 in 50

57 tunnels and 226 bridges

108 sharp curves

High vulnerability to landslides, rockfalls and soil erosion , particularly during monsoons

Remote areas where materials could only be transported by rail

Electrifying this terrain demanded exceptional precision, resilience and planning.

High-End Technical Solutions

Work began in December 2023, involving:

Construction of five switching stations

Overhead electrification engineered for maximum reliability

Traction poles installed with 67.5-metre spacing to ensure safety and structural strength

Tunnel Electrification – A Special Challenge

Electrification inside tunnels was one of the most demanding aspects of the project:

427 main brackets and 427 spare brackets installed

Geological studies conducted with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University

Pull-out tests at each bracket location ensured anchoring stability

Throughout the project, Indian Railways ensured safe, uninterrupted train operations despite heavy rains and difficult terrain.

A Boost for Connectivity, Sustainability and Growth

With electrification complete, the ghat section will now support:

Lower fuel consumption

Reduced carbon emissions

Improved operational efficiency

Introduction of high-speed and semi-high-speed trains, including Vande Bharat services

Rail connectivity between Bengaluru – India’s tech capital – and the port city of Mangaluru will be strengthened, supporting smoother passenger movement, business travel and freight operations.

This enhanced connectivity is expected to stimulate trade, logistics, tourism and allied economic activities along the coastal and Western Ghats region.

Minister’s Remarks

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, welcomed the milestone, stating:

“Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

India’s Rail Electrification Success Story

Indian Railways has now electrified over 99% of its Broad Gauge network. Since 2014:

46,900 route km have been electrified

This is more than double the 21,801 km electrified in the six decades prior

Between 2019–2025 alone, around 33,000 km were electrified—nearly equivalent to the entire railway network of Germany

Upon completion of a few remaining stretches, India will soon have one of the world’s largest fully electrified railway networks, reinforcing its commitment to clean energy, reduced emissions, energy security and world-class travel for millions of passengers.