Erdogan Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition, Announces Ambitious Somalia Plans

During a press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel's decision to formally recognize Somaliland as illegal and destabilizing for the Horn of Africa.

Erdogan revealed that Turkey plans to embark on offshore energy drilling near Somalia by 2026, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries under a bilateral agreement.

The Turkish leader further unveiled aspirations to establish a space port in Somalia, signaling Turkey's growing regional influence, although he remained tight-lipped about specific details of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)