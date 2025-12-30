Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns Israel's Somaliland Recognition, Announces Ambitious Somalia Plans

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel's recognition of Somaliland, describing it as destabilizing. He announced Turkey's future plans in Somalia, including offshore energy drilling set for 2026 and the establishment of a space port, as part of bilateral agreements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

During a press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel's decision to formally recognize Somaliland as illegal and destabilizing for the Horn of Africa.

Erdogan revealed that Turkey plans to embark on offshore energy drilling near Somalia by 2026, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries under a bilateral agreement.

The Turkish leader further unveiled aspirations to establish a space port in Somalia, signaling Turkey's growing regional influence, although he remained tight-lipped about specific details of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

