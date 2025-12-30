Left Menu

Shankh Airlines: From Autos to Aviation - A New Flight Path for Middle-Class Air Travel

Shankh Airlines, led by Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, will start operations in January, connecting Lucknow with major cities. Focused on accessible air travel for the middle class, the airline plans national expansion and future international flights. Vishwakarma's venture originated from a modest background, driven by ambition and prior business experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shankh Airlines is set to take off in January, targeting connections between Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities. Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma emphasized accessibility for middle-class flyers, challenging the notion that air travel is a luxury.

The airline, starting with a fleet of three Airbus aircraft, will initially serve destinations within Uttar Pradesh. Vishwakarma plans to expand nationwide and internationally by 2028, with two additional aircraft joining the fleet soon.

Originating from a modest background, Vishwakarma transformed an idea into a reality over four years, building on prior ventures in cement, steel, mining, and transport. Despite limited formal education, he emphasizes mindset over obstacles, inspiring young entrepreneurs that even improbable dreams can soar high.

