Modi's Pre-Budget Talks: A Roadmap to Aatmanirbharta and Economic Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a dialogue with leading economists and experts to discuss 'Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat,' a timely interaction ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27. Highlighting the session on social media, Modi emphasized the valuable insights shared regarding India's developmental strategies.

Economists presented their perspectives on bolstering self-reliance and implementing structural economic changes. This conversation is part of broader pre-Budget consultations, which also involve Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials from the NITI Aayog, among others.

Discussions during the pre-Budget meeting focussed on crucial priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. The sessions touched on various sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, addressing economic growth, job creation, and the overall investment climate. As the government seeks public input, the Union Budget 2026-27 will be unveiled on February 1, reflecting these comprehensive consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)