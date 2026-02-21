NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit Bharat

At the 12th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik guided graduates to align their professional journey with national interests, encouraging innovation and ethical values. He emphasized adaptability and lifelong learning as key traits in a rapidly evolving world.

Governor Parnaik praised NIT for its contributions to nation-building through quality technical education and innovation. He highlighted the importance of strengthening the manufacturing sector and the MSME industry. NIT was lauded for its 95% placement rate and the establishment of a 5G research lab.

With 371 students graduating, including gold medalists Vishal Raj and others, the governor stressed the collective effort of nation-building and urged students to adopt teamwork and leadership mindsets. NIT director Prof Mohan V Aware reported on the institute's achievements and future initiatives.

