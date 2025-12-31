InnovHer: Women-Led Venture Building Revolutionizes Jaipur's Startup Ecosystem

InnovHer, a pioneering venture creation platform from Jaipur, is transforming India's startup ecosystem by emphasizing governance and disciplined value creation. In its initial two years, InnovHer has achieved notable success, including a first exit with over 50% IRR, setting a precedent for the potential of Tier-2 cities.

Founded to address the lack of institutional venture builders in Jaipur, InnovHer's institution-first approach integrates governance, execution rigor, and strategic capital deployment in its operations. Its focus on risk assessment and accountability distinguishes it from metro-centric models.

With a woman-led leadership promoting execution clarity and resilience, InnovHer is setting new national benchmarks. By creating robust networks and convening innovation dialogue, it positions Jaipur as a strategic innovation hub, showing that Tier-2 cities can foster investor-grade outcomes with disciplined venture building.

(With inputs from agencies.)