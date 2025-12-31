Delays and Challenges Haunt Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Train Service

The freight train service connecting Islamabad, Tehran, and Istanbul, set to resume recently, hit another roadblock due to pending security clearances, confirmed a senior official. Launched in 2009, the service has faced multiple operational suspensions.

Security concerns, particularly in Pakistan's Balochistan province, pose persistent challenges. Insurgent violence has surged in the region, disrupting railway services, including the well-known Jaffar Express. Such threats have perpetually delayed the resumption of the freight train journey.

Despite prior assurances from Pakistani and Iranian officials for a year-end relaunch, longstanding issues, including security risks and infrastructure challenges, continue to challenge the vision of a seamless railway connection across the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)