Delays and Challenges Haunt Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Train Service

The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service faces renewed delays due to security clearance issues. Originally launched in 2009, it has experienced multiple suspensions due to security threats and operational challenges, particularly in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Despite official promises, escalating violence in the region continues to impact operations.

The freight train service connecting Islamabad, Tehran, and Istanbul, set to resume recently, hit another roadblock due to pending security clearances, confirmed a senior official. Launched in 2009, the service has faced multiple operational suspensions.

Security concerns, particularly in Pakistan's Balochistan province, pose persistent challenges. Insurgent violence has surged in the region, disrupting railway services, including the well-known Jaffar Express. Such threats have perpetually delayed the resumption of the freight train journey.

Despite prior assurances from Pakistani and Iranian officials for a year-end relaunch, longstanding issues, including security risks and infrastructure challenges, continue to challenge the vision of a seamless railway connection across the countries.

