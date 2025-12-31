Left Menu

Chip Conflict: China and Netherlands Clash Over Nexperia Control

Tensions between China and the Netherlands escalate as the latter takes control of Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Chinese Wingtech, aiming to prevent technology transfer to China. In response, Beijing blocks chip exports. The deadlock jeopardizes global semiconductor stability as negotiations continue.

31-12-2025
China has called on the Netherlands to rectify what it describes as 'mistakes' over chipmaker Nexperia, urging the removal of barriers to global chip stability.

The Netherlands asserts its control over Nexperia to avoid technological shifts to China, prompting Beijing to block chip exports, affecting electronics and automotive industries.

Negotiations are ongoing as the Dutch government defends its actions amidst pressure, highlighting the international challenges in maintaining semiconductor supply chain security.

