Chip Conflict: China and Netherlands Clash Over Nexperia Control

China has called on the Netherlands to rectify what it describes as 'mistakes' over chipmaker Nexperia, urging the removal of barriers to global chip stability.

The Netherlands asserts its control over Nexperia to avoid technological shifts to China, prompting Beijing to block chip exports, affecting electronics and automotive industries.

Negotiations are ongoing as the Dutch government defends its actions amidst pressure, highlighting the international challenges in maintaining semiconductor supply chain security.

