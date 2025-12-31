BJP's Strategy Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has accused Tamil Nadu's DMK government of not fulfilling its commitments, resulting in significant anti-incumbency sentiment just before the assembly elections scheduled for early 2026.

Speaking in an interview, Meghwal welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the Aravalli region but criticized the Congress for spreading misinformation. He promised that the NDA, under BJP's leadership, will highlight governance and developmental gaps to the electorate.

The BJP leader discussed the party's strong relationship with AIADMK and the ongoing electoral roll revision in the state, while questioning the Congress's previous name changes for employment schemes. Meghwal claimed that Mamata Banerjee's critique of the voter list revision was politically motivated.