European Stock Markets Cap Off Strong Year Amid Economic Shifts

European shares remained nearly unchanged on the last trading day of 2025, maintaining proximity to record highs and poised to complete a year bolstered by lower interest rates and Germany's fiscal backing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged marginally lower, but was still projected to deliver its strongest performance since 2021 with an annual gain of about 16%.

With certain markets like Germany and Italy already closed for the holiday season, trading was limited, though Spain's IBEX stood out with a nearly 50% rise, outperforming other major indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)