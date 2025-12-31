Left Menu

India's Financial Future: Confidence, Credit, and Digital Growth by 2025

Moneyview's latest survey highlights a transformative shift in India's financial behavior by 2025, with increased borrowing confidence and digital adoption in emerging cities. Indians are leveraging credit for lifestyle upgrades, showcasing a shift from emergency support to strategic financial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:08 IST
India's Financial Future: Confidence, Credit, and Digital Growth by 2025
55% of Borrowers Shop Online, 52% Order Food: Moneyview Survey Maps India's Digital-First Credit Use. Image Credit: ANI
In the bustling corridors of India's financial landscape, a new report by Moneyview unveils a significant transition in borrowing habits by 2025. The study covers 700+ districts, showing a paradigm shift from viewing credit as a mere safety net to a tool for strategic advancement.

Emerging cities like Coimbatore, Indore, and Jaipur are at the forefront, recording a spike in credit demand. With smartphones facilitating digital adoption, these areas are closing the gap with metro cities in terms of credit maturity. Notably, spending patterns are shifting toward online shopping, food delivery, and fintech apps.

Women borrowers tend to be family-influenced, while men prefer consulting friends or advisors. Moneyview continues to lead, offering accessible financial products to empower Indians in a rapidly digitalizing economy. As digital solutions expand, the aim is to broaden financial inclusion, tapping the potential of India's aspirational base.

