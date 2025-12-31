Left Menu

Eurostar Chaos: Nightmarish Delays as Power Failure Hits Key Rail Corridor

Train services between Britain and Europe resumed after technical failures halted travel, causing overnight disruptions. Eurostar trains suffered delays due to power issues in the Channel Tunnel. Despite efforts to restore regular operations, some last-minute cancellations and delays are expected to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Train companies have announced that services between Britain and continental Europe would recommence on Wednesday, following extensive technical failures that had halted travel, leaving passengers stuck overnight.

The disruptions, affecting the rail corridor connecting London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, struck during the peak New Year travel season. Eurostar, a key player in passenger rail services, reported that services resumed after addressing a "power issue" in the Channel Tunnel.

Despite efforts to resume regular service, Eurostar warned of possible delays and last-minute cancellations due to ongoing impacts. Meanwhile, Getlink confirmed that the tunnel has regained full capacity. Efforts to minimize disruptions are ongoing, as nearly 20 million people traveled on Eurostar last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

