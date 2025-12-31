Eurostar Chaos: Nightmarish Delays as Power Failure Hits Key Rail Corridor

Train companies have announced that services between Britain and continental Europe would recommence on Wednesday, following extensive technical failures that had halted travel, leaving passengers stuck overnight.

The disruptions, affecting the rail corridor connecting London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, struck during the peak New Year travel season. Eurostar, a key player in passenger rail services, reported that services resumed after addressing a "power issue" in the Channel Tunnel.

Despite efforts to resume regular service, Eurostar warned of possible delays and last-minute cancellations due to ongoing impacts. Meanwhile, Getlink confirmed that the tunnel has regained full capacity. Efforts to minimize disruptions are ongoing, as nearly 20 million people traveled on Eurostar last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)