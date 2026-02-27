Explosive Attack at KSU Activist's Residence Ignites Tensions

In a disturbing turn of events, unidentified individuals targeted the residence of KSU activist Bithul Balan early Friday morning with an explosive device, according to police reports.

The incident followed Balan's arrest over allegations of injuring Health Minister Veena George during a protest. The attack damaged Balan's home, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Local authorities are investigating the attack under the Explosive Substances Act, as tensions rise in Kerala's political landscape. Minister Veena George, who experienced neck and hand pain following the protest, has been discharged from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)