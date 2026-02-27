Left Menu

Explosive Attack at KSU Activist's Residence Ignites Tensions

An explosive was hurled at KSU activist Bithul Balan's residence after his arrest for allegedly injuring Health Minister Veena George during a protest. The attack caused damage but no injuries. Police have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act. Minister George was discharged from the hospital.

Explosive Attack at KSU Activist's Residence Ignites Tensions
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, unidentified individuals targeted the residence of KSU activist Bithul Balan early Friday morning with an explosive device, according to police reports.

The incident followed Balan's arrest over allegations of injuring Health Minister Veena George during a protest. The attack damaged Balan's home, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Local authorities are investigating the attack under the Explosive Substances Act, as tensions rise in Kerala's political landscape. Minister Veena George, who experienced neck and hand pain following the protest, has been discharged from the hospital.

