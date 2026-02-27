Left Menu

Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad: The Eternal Revolutionary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his death anniversary, highlighting his ultimate sacrifice for India's freedom. Modi emphasized Azad's enduring inspiration and legacy in the fight against injustice, praising his role in liberating India from colonial rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 08:55 IST
Chandra Shekhar Azad
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the legacy of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his death anniversary. Modi praised Azad's ultimate sacrifice for India's independence and highlighted his enduring inspiration for future generations.

Azad, born on July 23, 1906, is celebrated for his role in the fight against colonial rule. He sacrificed his life on February 27, 1931, leaving a legacy of courage and resistance against oppression.

In a statement on the platform X, Modi described Azad as an 'immortal revolutionary' whose determined stand against injustice embodies true bravery. Azad's story continues to be a beacon of inspiration for millions in India.

