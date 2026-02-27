Amit Shah Tackles Border Concerns on Seemanchal Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is actively addressing pressing border security concerns during his three-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region. As part of his agenda, he chaired a high-level meeting in Purnea district on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to the India-Nepal border.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Bihar Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Shah's visit began on Wednesday and has included significant discussions on removing encroachments near the Nepal border due to the area's vulnerability to infiltration.

Additionally, Shah announced projects worth over Rs 175 crore for the Sashastra Seema Bal in Araria, addressing issues of demographic changes and security around the border. His visit concludes on Friday, touching important regional security in Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Supaul districts.

