ESIC Extends Deadline for Employer Registration Scheme Until 2026

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has prolonged the deadline for its Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) by an additional month, the labour ministry announced. Now, employers have until January 31, 2026, to register without the burden of past dues or inspections.

The extension follows appeals from employers, associations, and state governments, highlighting the scheme's potential to integrate unregistered businesses into the ESI framework smoothly. SPREE 2025 initially launched on July 1, 2025, aims to broaden social security coverage under the ESI Act.

With this extended timeline, businesses have more opportunities to register via ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals. Missing this registration period means employers will face liabilities including back contributions, penalties, and potential legal actions after the January 2026 cutoff.