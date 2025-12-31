Left Menu

ED Cracks Down: Rs 40 Crore Seized in Delhi Money Laundering Probe

In a high-profile operation, the Enforcement Directorate has confiscated cash, jewellery, and property documents worth Rs 40 crore from Delhi premises related to a money laundering case involving Inderjit Singh Yadav and others. The operation, ongoing for over 24 hours, is linked to illegal extortion and coercive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:36 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash, jewellery, and property documents valued at nearly Rs 40 crore in a money laundering case in Delhi. This extensive operation targets Inderjit Singh Yadav and several associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The raids, ongoing for over 24 hours, unfolded at the residence of Aman Kumar, a close associate of Yadav, in Sarvpriya Vihar, Delhi. Officials reported seizing Rs 5.12 crore in cash, a suitcase brimming with gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 8.80 crore, and documents for properties estimated at Rs 35 crore. The operation continues as the ED probes deeper into the alleged financial crimes.

According to officials, the investigation into Yadav covers illegal extortion, coercive loan settlements, arms-related threats, and commissions from such unlawful activities. The investigation follows numerous First Information Reports and chargesheets by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police against Yadav and his network for various criminal offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

