Left Menu

Sripriya Ranganathan Takes Charge as MEA Secretary

Sripriya Ranganathan, a seasoned diplomat, has been appointed as Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in India's Ministry of External Affairs. A 1991-batch IFS officer, Ranganathan, who has previously served in key diplomatic positions worldwide, replaces Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:36 IST
Sripriya Ranganathan Takes Charge as MEA Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Sripriya Ranganathan has been appointed as Secretary overseeing Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs within India's Ministry of External Affairs.

A 1991 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) entrant, Ranganathan boasts a rich diplomatic career, having served as India's Ambassador to Korea and Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, USA.

The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, follows Arun Kumar Chatterjee's retirement on December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025