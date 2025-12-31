Sripriya Ranganathan Takes Charge as MEA Secretary

Sripriya Ranganathan has been appointed as Secretary overseeing Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs within India's Ministry of External Affairs.

A 1991 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) entrant, Ranganathan boasts a rich diplomatic career, having served as India's Ambassador to Korea and Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, USA.

The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, follows Arun Kumar Chatterjee's retirement on December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)