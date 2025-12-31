Sripriya Ranganathan Takes Charge as MEA Secretary
Sripriya Ranganathan, a seasoned diplomat, has been appointed as Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in India's Ministry of External Affairs. A 1991-batch IFS officer, Ranganathan, who has previously served in key diplomatic positions worldwide, replaces Arun Kumar Chatterjee.
Sripriya Ranganathan has been appointed as Secretary overseeing Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs within India's Ministry of External Affairs.
A 1991 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) entrant, Ranganathan boasts a rich diplomatic career, having served as India's Ambassador to Korea and Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, USA.
The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, follows Arun Kumar Chatterjee's retirement on December 31, 2025.
