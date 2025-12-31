Left Menu

Trademark Triumph: Britannia's 'Little Hearts' Protected by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has issued an order restraining Shri Swastik Organics and others from infringing on Britannia's 'Little Hearts' trademark and shape. The court affirmed Britannia's rights as the prior user and registered owner, leading to an injunction against the use of deceptive marks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has moved to protect the intellectual property of Britannia Industries Ltd by halting unauthorized use of its 'Little Hearts' trademark and 3D product shape.

In a notable suit, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ruled in favor of Britannia, stating the case involved a 'triple identity' of identical marks, products, and consumer channels.

The court imposed a restriction on the defendants, Shri Swastik Organics and others, from further infringement and directed an e-commerce platform to remove listed infringing items. The matter is set for further consideration in May 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

