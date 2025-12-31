Celebrating Two Years of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's consecration at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

'Jai Shri Ram! This date marks the end of a 500-year wait, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla,' noted Shah in a post on X.

Shah emphasized that the temple stands as a beacon of Lord Ram's values, inspiring the protection of dharma and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The original 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals were conducted by Prime Minister Modi during the Hindu month of 'Pausha' on January 22, 2024.

This year, the 12th 'Pausha' falls on December 31.

