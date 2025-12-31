Celebrating Two Years of Ram Lalla's Consecration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's consecration at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Highlighting the importance of the temple as a cultural and spiritual symbol, Shah emphasized its inspiration for preserving heritage and protecting dharma. Prime Minister Modi conducted the original rituals.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's consecration at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
'Jai Shri Ram! This date marks the end of a 500-year wait, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla,' noted Shah in a post on X.
Shah emphasized that the temple stands as a beacon of Lord Ram's values, inspiring the protection of dharma and the preservation of cultural heritage.
He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
The original 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals were conducted by Prime Minister Modi during the Hindu month of 'Pausha' on January 22, 2024.
This year, the 12th 'Pausha' falls on December 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayodhya: From Conflict to Harmony under Modi's Leadership
Ayodhya’s Legacy of Peace: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu
Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices Due to Rising Commodity Costs
Modi's Pre-Budget Talks: A Roadmap to Aatmanirbharta and Economic Transformation