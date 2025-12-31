Left Menu

Celebrating Two Years of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's consecration at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Highlighting the importance of the temple as a cultural and spiritual symbol, Shah emphasized its inspiration for preserving heritage and protecting dharma. Prime Minister Modi conducted the original rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:38 IST
Celebrating Two Years of Ram Lalla's Consecration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's consecration at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

'Jai Shri Ram! This date marks the end of a 500-year wait, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla,' noted Shah in a post on X.

Shah emphasized that the temple stands as a beacon of Lord Ram's values, inspiring the protection of dharma and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The original 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals were conducted by Prime Minister Modi during the Hindu month of 'Pausha' on January 22, 2024.

This year, the 12th 'Pausha' falls on December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

 India
2
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

 India
3
Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

 Global
4
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025