Wild Financial Ride in Trump's Return: 2025's Market Surprises Unveiled

2025 proved to be a whirlwind year for investors, influenced heavily by Donald Trump's return to power in the U.S. Stocks rebounded impressively after April's tariff crashes, with a 21% rise marking another year of double-digit gains.

Despite traditional safe havens like gold registering significant gains, other areas saw dramatic shifts. The U.S. dollar fell, while junk bonds soared, and the tech giants lost some shine. Trump's economic policies fueled these market dynamics.

With substantial geopolitical shifts and AI's growing influence on investments, the financial landscape remains on edge as the new year approaches, especially with looming elections and Trump's policy plans potentially driving further economic turbulence.

