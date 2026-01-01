Tragic Collision: Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara
Three individuals, including a baby, lost their lives and two more were injured in a collision involving a speeding dumper and a car on National Highway-758 in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The dumper driver fled the scene and an investigation is underway to locate him.
A devastating accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of three people, including an infant, after a speeding dumper collided with their car.
The tragic event happened near noon on National Highway-758 when a dumper, attempting to overtake a bus, hit an Eco car traveling from Mandalgarh to Bhilwara.
The driver of the dumper fled, leaving behind a scene of destruction. Authorities have seized the dumper and are conducting a search for the driver.