Tragic Collision: Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

A devastating accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of three people, including an infant, after a speeding dumper collided with their car.

The tragic event happened near noon on National Highway-758 when a dumper, attempting to overtake a bus, hit an Eco car traveling from Mandalgarh to Bhilwara.

The driver of the dumper fled, leaving behind a scene of destruction. Authorities have seized the dumper and are conducting a search for the driver.