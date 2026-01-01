Chelsea FC Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea FC has decided to part ways with manager Enzo Maresca, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Thursday. The decision comes amidst a poor run that saw the team secure just one victory in their last seven league games.

The club aims to revitalize its season with hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. "Both Enzo and the club concluded that this change gives the team the best opportunity to get back on track," stated a spokesperson from Chelsea FC.

This managerial shift highlights Chelsea's commitment to achieving their key objectives across four different competitions, underlining the urgency for improved performances in the coming matches.