Transformative Infrastructure Boost: Assam's Mega Projects Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to initiate transformative infrastructure projects in Assam, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Key among them is the 32-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a Rs 6,957 crore project aimed at alleviating human-wildlife conflict in the Kaziranga National Park area.

This development is complemented by a groundbreaking twin tube underwater tunnel from Gohpur to Numaligarh, integrating both road and rail systems. Originally envisioned as a four-lane road, the Prime Minister's directive to include a rail line has escalated the project's cost to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, drastically reducing travel time along the Brahmaputra.

Further signaling infrastructure expansion, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new railway line connecting Kokrajhar and Bhutan, alongside the establishment of a wagon manufacturing facility. An anticipated elevated corridor in Guwahati is also on the cards, promising to further enhance regional connectivity and development.