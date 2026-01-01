Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit: Political Strategies Unfold

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu for two days, starting January 4. During this visit, he will address the concluding event of BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's statewide political tour in Pudukkottai.

Amit Shah will also participate in a 'Modi Pongal' celebration organized by the BJP district unit, and visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam on January 5. Arrangements are underway to ensure a significant turnout for the meeting.

Nagenthran's campaign, launched on October 12 from Madurai, criticizes DMK's social justice policies, particularly highlighting issues faced by sanitation workers. He accused the DMK of failing to fulfil election promises, alleging the predicament of sanitation workers could lead to electoral repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)