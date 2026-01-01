Gujarat Man Arrested for Online Mephedrone Peddling

A 21-year-old man from Gujarat was detained in Surat for allegedly selling mephedrone online using coded language, authorities revealed Thursday. Code words like 'Nirma', 'Tide', and 'OG' were employed on social media platforms to facilitate the illegal trade.

The Surat City Special Operations Group (SOG) identified the suspect as Jil Thummar, originally from Junagadh district, currently living in Amroli. The police seized 236.78 grams of the drug, valued at Rs 7.10 lakh.

The arrest came after a tip-off, conducted near Ganeshnagar Row House on Amroli-Chhaprabhatha Road. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Amroli police station.