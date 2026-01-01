Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested for Online Mephedrone Peddling

A 21-year-old construction worker, Jil Thummar, was arrested in Surat, Gujarat for allegedly selling mephedrone online via code words like 'Nirma' and 'OG'. The authorities seized 236.78 grams of the drug, worth Rs 7.10 lakh. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

  Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man from Gujarat was detained in Surat for allegedly selling mephedrone online using coded language, authorities revealed Thursday. Code words like 'Nirma', 'Tide', and 'OG' were employed on social media platforms to facilitate the illegal trade.

The Surat City Special Operations Group (SOG) identified the suspect as Jil Thummar, originally from Junagadh district, currently living in Amroli. The police seized 236.78 grams of the drug, valued at Rs 7.10 lakh.

The arrest came after a tip-off, conducted near Ganeshnagar Row House on Amroli-Chhaprabhatha Road. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Amroli police station.

