Maruti Suzuki Navigates Pricing and Export Milestones

Maruti Suzuki India is evaluating whether to raise prices on its small car models, following significant reductions made last year. According to Partho Banerjee, a senior company official, a decision will be made soon about whether to revert to pre-GST prices or maintain the current strategic pricing.

The company had initially reduced prices on models such as the S Presso, Alto K10, and Celerio in response to the GST 2.0 implementation. With more than 1.5 months of pending bookings, the company is considering how to price vehicles for customers who have already placed orders.

In export news, Maruti Suzuki achieved a record export of 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025. This milestone solidifies its position as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing India's manufacturing capabilities and garnering international trust.

