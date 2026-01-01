Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Rides High with 40% Sales Surge

Hero MotoCorp reported a 40% increase in wholesales in December 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, bolstered by festive demand, new launches, and successful ICE and EV scooter sales. Domestic and international markets showed strong performance, with significant growth in both motorcycle and scooter sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:08 IST
In a significant development, leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp announced a remarkable 40% increase in wholesales for December 2025, with a total of 4,56,479 units sold against 3,24,906 units in the same period of the previous year.

The company attributed this growth to sustained festive momentum, strategic new launches, and strong performance across their internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) scooter segments. Domestic sales surged to 4,19,243 from 2,94,152 over the comparative months.

Looking at individual segments, motorcycle sales reached 4,02,374 units, while scooter sales leaped to 54,105 units, underlining Hero's stronghold in the sector. Additionally, global operations saw a rise in exports, reporting 37,236 units against December 2024's 30,754.

(With inputs from agencies.)

