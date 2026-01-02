Left Menu

Fiery Escape: Miraculous Survival in Uttarakhand Bus Blaze

A Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus caught fire near Nature Villa, but all six aboard escaped unscathed. The blaze, likely sparked by a short circuit, destroyed the vehicle. Authorities quickly subdued the fire as the bus, heading from Lohaghat to Dehradun, was reduced to ashes.

A bus belonging to the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation was completely gutted in a fire early Thursday morning, according to police reports. The incident took place around 5 am on the national highway that connects Nepali Farm to Doiwala, near Nature Villa.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Mittal, who oversees the Lal Tappad police outpost, stated that the bus was traveling from Lohaghat to Dehradun when flames suddenly erupted, allegedly due to a short circuit. Fortunately, the driver, conductor, and four passengers managed to escape unharmed.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to control the blaze, but the bus was left in ruins. Despite the total loss of the vehicle, there were no injuries reported, authorities confirmed.

