Mahindra Group's Visionary Blueprint for 2026: Think Big, Execute Flawlessly

In a bold announcement outlining Mahindra Group's roadmap to 2026, CEO Anish Shah urged employees to 'think big, do less, and execute flawlessly.' He emphasized the importance of this approach in a rapidly changing environment, encouraging a collaborative, agile, and bold mindset.

Shah reiterated the significance of remaining grounded in the conglomerate's values while seeking growth opportunities. Echoing Chairman Anand Mahindra's analogy of the company as a banyan tree, he spoke about nurturing roots and rising new business segments, fostering a sense of continuity and expansion.

Reflecting on challenges faced in 2025, Shah expressed satisfaction with how the company navigated uncertainties. He praised the team for their resilience, aligning with the motto, 'When the going gets tough, Mahindra gets going.' Shah emphasized the importance of purpose and values in achieving success.

(With inputs from agencies.)